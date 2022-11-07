Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on Liger failure, says he ‘didn’t go anywhere

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday attended an event where he was the chief guest. At the function, Vijay opened up about “not going anywhere,” referring to the reports of him making a comeback post the failure of his last release Liger.“Wherever I go, fans keep saying, ‘Anna, you have to give a comeback’. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t go anywhere,” Vijay told a cheering crowd.

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger, alongside Ananya Panday, which failed to do magic at the box office, despite being pitched as a pan-India release. The sports drama, which boasted of a cameo by boxing champion Mike Tyson, was helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and was presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi. Vijay Deverakonda is now looking forward to the romantic drama Kushi, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.