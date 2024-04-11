Vijay Deverakonda Denies Filing Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting His Film 'Family Star'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2024 09:06 AM2024-04-11T09:06:13+5:302024-04-11T09:07:14+5:30
Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Family Star' is receiving mixed reviews from audience. Some individuals are criticizing his movie on social media. Initially, there were reports of Vijay's team filing a complaint against the trolls, but it has been clarified that Vijay has not filed any complaints against anyone. Actor himself confirmed this to media.
On Wednesday this media person took X and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with actor. In this screenshot, he shares a tweet which claim that Vijay has filed the complaint against trollers. The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Vijay and the police at what looks like a press conference. When he was asked about his complaint, he said that 'Nope it is an old picture from covid times.'
Checked with @TheDeverakonda. Fake report pic.twitter.com/AFTDe2pylv— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 10, 2024
Earlier, a picture circulated showing a man posing with police officers and displaying a document. The caption on X stated that he is a member of Vijay's team who filed a police complaint on behalf of Vijay against those trolling the actor or his recent film.