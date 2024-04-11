Vijay Deverakonda Denies Filing Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting His Film 'Family Star'

Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Family Star' is receiving mixed reviews from audience. Some individuals are criticizing his movie on social media. Initially, there were reports of Vijay's team filing a complaint against the trolls, but it has been clarified that Vijay has not filed any complaints against anyone. Actor himself confirmed this to media.

On Wednesday this media person took X and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with actor. In this screenshot, he shares a tweet which claim that Vijay has filed the complaint against trollers. The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Vijay and the police at what looks like a press conference. When he was asked about his complaint, he said that 'Nope it is an old picture from covid times.'

Earlier, a picture circulated showing a man posing with police officers and displaying a document. The caption on X stated that he is a member of Vijay's team who filed a police complaint on behalf of Vijay against those trolling the actor or his recent film.