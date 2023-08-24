Vijay Deverakonda gets candid about his working experience with Samantha in ‘Kushi’

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda spoke toabout his upcoming Telugu film ‘Kushi’, which is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, and also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him.

Deverakonda shared his experience of working with co-star Samantha and the director, Shiva. Vijay told ANI, "The entire process of shooting it will be one of my favourite memories forever. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I'll always find it fun to reflect on how this movie was made."

The movie's trailer shows Aaradhya and Viplav, who take us on their romantic journey and build a relatable but lovely world of romance, at the centre of the narrative. The path has its ups and downs, challenges, as well as its bittersweet moments.

The video begins with Vijay and Samantha discovering love in Kashmir's rugged mountains. But their love tale quickly turns as their families get involved to make them apart. But to prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay’s characters unite, marry, and embark on a journey.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', it will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

