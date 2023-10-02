Vijay Deverakonda has this to say about 'Kushi' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest release 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu successfully managed to strike a chord with people.

The film, which performed well at the box office, is now streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

On receiving audiences' love for his role in 'Kushi', Vijay said, "We made ‘Kushi’ with the belief that love knows no language and emotions have no boundaries. Seeing the overwhelming love pour in again with its OTT release is incredibly gratifying. Whether you’re watching it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, or Hindi, I hope the film brings as much ‘Kushi’ to your hearts as it has to ours."

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film marked Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration after 'Mahanati'.

Earlier talking about working in the film, Vijay told ANI, "The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I've formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film..."

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'VD 12'. The film is being directed by 'Jersey' fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

