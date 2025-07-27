Vijay Deverakonda introduces his deadly Kingdom co-star with a sweet soul - Venkitesh

Mumbai, July 27 As the trailer of "Kingdom" took the internet by storm on Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda heaped praises on his 'deadly' co-star Venkitesh, who will be seen as Murugan in the film.

Taking to his X handle, VD penned, "World - I wanted to introduce you all to @venkitesh_vp AKA “MURUGAN”

Vijay revealed that this is Venkitesh's 4th film, but when he shared his scenes with him, Venkitesh made VD feel like he was a part of his world.

Lauding his co-star, VD added, "Deadly actor, ferocious eyes and energy, sweet soul. He will make a strong mark."

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of "Kingdom" on July 31, Vijay sought divine blessings at the Tirupati temple with his team. The video of the 'Liger' actor from the temple is doing rounds on social media.

Additionally, Vijay's rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, said she cannot wait to witness "Kingdom" in the cinema halls after watching the captivating trailer of the action entertainer.

The 'Pushpa' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram, and penned, “Wohhhooo!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! Got to wait 4 more days after watching this cool of a trailer..not fair! @thedeverakonda I always keep telling you- you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just …. Something else!".

"Kingdom" has been helmed by 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Going by the trailer, the film shares the journey of an undercover operative Surya (Played by Vijay), who has been deployed on a high-risk mission to infiltrate the enemy territory.

The trailer is full of high-octane action sequences, complemented with a heavy emotional aspect.

Aside from VD, the drama will also see Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Creations and Srikara Studios, Anirudh Ravichander has provided the background score for "Kingdom".

