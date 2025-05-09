Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most misunderstood people in the industry, says producer Naga Vamsi

Chennai, May 9 Pointing out that actor Vijay Deverakaonda was one of the most misunderstood people in the film industry, well known Telugu film producer Naga Vamsi on Friday said that the actor was in fact, one of the most soft-spoken and humble people he's known.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a birthday greeting to actor Vijay Deverakonda who celebrates his birthday on Friday, Naga Vamsi wrote, "One of the most misunderstood people in the industry, @TheDeverakonda. Before our first meeting, @gowtam19 and I used to wonder how we’d make a film with a hero with such a strong attitude. But after meeting you, all those thoughts changed.

"You're one of the most soft-spoken and humble people… So different from the person the world sees on stage with a mic. Wishing our dearest @TheDeverakonda a very happy birthday! May the coming years bring you many more blockbusters and continued success. #HBDVijayDeverakonda."

Naga Vamsi is currently producing director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, in which Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead along with Bhagyashrii Borse.

Already, the makers have announced that dubbing for the first half of the film has been completed.

The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has had its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, had three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor