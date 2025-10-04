Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna get engaged in private ceremony: Reports

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 : Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families, according to the sources.

However, there is no official confirmation from Vijay and Rashmika. Neither of the two has shared any pictures from the ceremony.

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place yesterday at 11:15 AM at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.

Rumoured to be dating each other, Deverakonda and Rashmika have collaborated on films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.'

Mandanna gained wider recognition with the pan-India success of the Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise (2021). She played a supporting role in the period drama Sita Ramam (2022) and starred as the lead in the Tamil film Varisu (2023). She achieved her highest-grossing films with the action dramas Animal (2023) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), as well as the historical action film Chhaava (2025).

She will be next seen in 'Thamma', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. 'Thamma' will be released on Diwali 2025.

Vijay was seen in the spy action thriller film, 'Kingdom', written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He received a heartfelt shoutout from Rashmika. Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika acknowledged the hard work done by Deverakonda on the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor