Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha tease fans with 'Kushi' title track

Hyderabad, May 19 Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have joined forces for the romantic comedy 'Kushi.' The duo teases fans by revealing a small excerpt from the upcoming love saga's title track.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda share some light-hearted moments in the musical video for the 'Kushi title track,' which also includes them in a few romantic shots.

As Samantha shared the adorable video with the title track, she wrote, "We are touched by the overwhelming love. We will bring all this love onto the big screen this Christmas - New Year. Meanwhile, here is our title track that you love".

The excited 'Rangasthalam' lady also shared a picture with 'Kushi' music director Hesham Abdul, as she wrote, "The man of the moment. Can't wait for Kushi".

'Kushi' also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame composed the film's music.

On December 23, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Samantha will also be seen in a couple of bilingual movies next, while Vijay Deverakonda awaits the release of his upcoming movie 'Liger'. The duo had shared the screen in 'Mahanati' earlier.

