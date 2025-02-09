Vijay Deverakonda seek blessings at the Maha Kumbh with his mother

Mumbai, Feb 9 South actor Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted at the Maha Kumbh, taking a sacred dip in the holy waters alongside his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda.

Going by the images doing rounds on social media, Vijay Deverakonda was seen offering prayers after his holy dip.

Some time back, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport along with his mother as the two were headed to Prayagraj.

In the clip that surfaced on social media, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor looked his breezy self in a simple white oversized shirt, paired with baggy pants. His off-duty look was completed with a beige beanie. On the other hand, his mother wore a pink oversized kurta with matching pants and a scarf.

Circling back to his work commitments, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a massy avatar once again in "VD12". If the latest reports surrounding the project are to be believed, Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the much-awaited teaser of "VD12".

According to an industry insider, "Vijay Deverakonda who is gearing up for his much anticipated VD12 releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday."

Made under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri, "VD12" will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The yet-to-be-titled movie has been produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, and Manikanta Varanasi have been roped in to play crucial roles in the drama, along with others.

The highly-awaited teaser of "VD12" will be dropped on 12th February, 2025.

For the unversed, the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela holds a special significance as it has come after a long gap of 144 years. The religious event will be taking place from 13th January to 26th February.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor