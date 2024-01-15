Vijay Deverakonda shares family pictures on occasion of Sankranthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the auspicious festival of Sankranthi with his family.

Vijay took to Instagram on Monday and posted a string of family pictures on the occasion of Sankranti.

He wrote, "Andariki Sankranthi Subhakankshalu. (Sankranthi greetings to all)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2HYwXFxRKt/?hl=en&img_index=1

In the first picture, the 'Liger' actor wore a white shirt with a yellow dhoti and matching shawl.

His mother wore a pink and blue saree while his father was seen in a white kurta and dhoti.

The second picture showcased a solo picture of Vijay in a yellow kurta.

As soon as the actor uploaded the pictures, fans sent Sankranthi wishes in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Happy sankranthi vijju garu."

Another commented, "Happy Sankranthi Anna."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda's latest release 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu successfully managed to strike a chord with people.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Kushi' was released in theatres on September 1 last year in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', it was Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it was Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya were among the cast members of the film.

Vijay will be seen in 'VD 12'. The film is being directed by 'Jersey' fame Gowtam Tinnanur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor