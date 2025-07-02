Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom is a ‘Guaranteed Hit,’ Says Producer Naga Vamsi
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While the actor's look has already ...
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While the actor's look has already left everyone stunned, it has certainly raised the excitement to a whole new level. Now, the producers have promised a next-level adrenaline rush with the film's release. The producer of Kingdom, Naga Vamsi, is extremely excited about the film. While expressing his excitement, he said:
Em post chesina, Kingdom sweet curses mathram vasthune untayi ani telusu 😅But trust me our team is working around the clock to bring you a Massive Big Screen Experience… One thing I can promise you - The ADRENALINE RUSH this film delivers is unreal 🔥🔥And you all know me…..When I say something nenu entho namithe kani chepanu endukante adhi koncham miss ayina mee creativity antha chupistharu naa meeda… 😅but After watching the film cheptunnaaa… I can strongly tell you…#Kingdom has WINNER written all over it.
It’s a full meals commercial entertainer packed with loads of drama in Gowtam’s style!! ❤️🔥Twaralo adiripoye Release Date Teaser and song announcement tho kaluddam!!! 💥💥Which translates to…"I know that whenever I post, only sweet curses come my way 😅But trust me, our team is working around the clock to bring you a massive big screen experience… One thing I can promise – the ADRENALINE RUSH this film delivers is unreal! 🔥🔥And you all know me… When I say something, I only say it when I truly believe in it. Otherwise, if I miss even a little, you all unleash your creativity on me 😅 But after watching the film, I’m telling you this…#Kingdom has WINNER written all over it.
It's a full-meals commercial entertainer packed with loads of drama in Gowtam's signature style!! ❤️🔥We'll meet very soon with the explosive release date teaser and song announcement!!! 💥💥"One thing is certain, Vijay Deverakonda is here to reign, and the teaser was indeed just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Kingdom/Saamraajya is set to release soon.