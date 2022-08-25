Vijay Deverakonda's Liger falls flat, critics call it a Thrash

The much-anticipated sports action film Liger, starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is now in theatres but it seems to have failed at striking a chord with the audience and critics. The movie has turned out to be a big disappointment. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, has been garnering negative reviews with film critics and fans writing it off as a ‘flop’ movie.

Film critic Kamal R Khan (KRK) posted a series of Tweets wherein he too reviewed the movie by using the hashtag #LLagGayeLigerKe. In his latest Tweet, KRK predicted the losses the producers of the movie Liger are set to incur. “Finally I got official budget of #Liger and it’s ₹160Cr! @karanjohar released it in Hindi on Commission. While distributor Mr Warangal Srinu bought all south languages theatrical rights for ₹67Cr! He will lose min ₹30Cr. While Karan will lose ₹50Cr! #LLagGayeLigerKe. Shoddily written, poorly acted and ineptly executed, Liger never comes close to launching itself into a full-blown roar. In other words the movie is best to be avoided.