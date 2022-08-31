Vijay Deverakonda's upset and heartbroken after Liger's failure

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly upset after watching his recently released film Liger in a theatre. The actor, who promoted Liger across India, was not very happy with the final product after he watched it at Sudarshan cinema in Hyderabad.Liger marked Vijay’s pan-India debut and was a highly ambitious project. However, its underwhelming performance at the box office has left Vijay heartbroken, according to a report in Track Tollywood, quoted by BollywoodLife.com.

Track Tollywood stated that Vijay Deverakonda “cried" after watching Liger in Hyderabad. It seemed he was disappointed with the final product. The lukewarm response from the crowd also “dampened" his mood. In association with Puri connects, Liger was produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.