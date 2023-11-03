Vijay off to Bangkok for shoot of 'Thalapathy 68'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 : After the success of his film 'Leo', Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has left for Bangkok for the shooting of his film 'Thalapathy 68'.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

Vijay left early Friday morning from Chennai International Airport to attend the second phase of the 'Thalapathy 68' shoot in Bangkok.

He received a lot of positive responses for his film 'Leo'. Many places down South witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".

Fans can be seen celebrating the release of Leo outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Microblogging site X is flooded with netizens praising Leo. Many have already called it a "blockbuster" film.

"One of the best films of Vijay," a social media user tweeted.

"@anirudhofficial what are you man ??? Seriously... The BGM and the music is extraordinary... @Dir_Lokesh Your film making style will be referred as a case study in future for sure... LEO is already a blockbuster the moment it announced and we are now witnessing it," another fan wrote on X.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from passing orders regarding the request.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor