Vijay Sethupathi, Nithiya Menen starrer 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' trailer out, movie to hit theatres on this day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 : The makers of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithiya Menen starrer 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' has released the trailer on Thursday.

Written and directed by Pandiraaj, the film revolves around an unconventional love story between a married couple portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithiya Menen.

In the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi seems to work in an restraunt which is run by him and his wife Nithiya after the marriage.

The two minutes and forty six seconds trailer begins with the scenes of romance between the lead pair, who then gets married with the approval from each other's family.

Thought to be a happily ever married life, Vijay Sethupathi says that the married life with Nithiya feels like a death to him, as per the trailer of film.

Their disturbed relationship affected their shared restraunt business. In one of the scenes in the trailer, a sign reading "The place is closed due to unresolved argument" outside their eatery hints at the emotional fallout between the couple.

The movie also covers the "rugged" love story of Nithiya Menon and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. Veteran actor and comedian Yogi Babu also plays the prominent role in the film.

'Thalaivan Thalaivii' is slated to release in the theatres on July 25.

Nithiya Menen shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMNTZ4OSyt4/

The movie is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan.

The music of 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Nithiya Menen will also be seen in the film 'Idly Kadai which also stars Dhanush in the lead role. It is directed by Dhanush.

As for Vijay Sethupathi, the actor was last seen in the action movie 'Ace' alongside actress Rukmini Vasanth.

