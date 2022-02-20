Vijay Sethupathi pens dialogues for director Sarvana Sakthi's next film

Chennai, Feb 20 Actor Vijay Sethupathi has penned the dialogues and screenplay of a Tamil film, that is being directed by well-known comedian Saravana Shakthi.

Sources close to the unit of the film told that the film, which is yet to be titled, features actors Vimal and Tanya Hope in the lead.

Says a source, "Shooting for the film, which is being produced by MIK Productions, is completely done. The unit wrapped up the filming on Saturday. The story will have a very strong social message and is about the issue of women's safety."

The source also goes on to disclose that former DGP of Tamil Nadu, S R Jangid, too has made a guest appearance in the film.

The unit is likely to announce the title and present the first look of the film very soon, the source adds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor