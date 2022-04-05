Vijay-starrer Beast gets banned in Kuwait for hurting religious sentiments

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has been banned in Kuwait as per reports in the media. The film is hitting the screens alongside Yash’s KGF 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has been banned by the Ministry of Information of the country. As per his tweet, the speculated reason for Beast’s ban could be the ‘portrayal of Pakistan’ in the film.

The tweet also mentioned that recently, films like Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Vishnu Vishal-starrer FIR were also banned in the country. Ramesh shared on Twitter, “#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait. Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence. Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait. Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region. ”Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on the floor in 2021 but the shoot was halted due to coronavirus. In April 2021, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia where the shoot resumed.

