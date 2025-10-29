Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh capture the "unsaid" emotions of "longing and yearning" in 'Gustaakh Ishq' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : The third track from Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq' has been released, bringing the emotions behind "longing and yearning for your beloved."

The song titled 'Shehar Tere' significantly gives words to the unsaid feelings, attempting to capture the raw feelings amid the changing seasons. The onscreen chemistry between the lead actors, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, adds more weight to the song, while Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi bring a magnetic screen appeal.

The track also unites the musical magic of Vishal Bhardwaj, Jazim Sharma, and Himani Kapoor, alongside Gulzar's deeply moving lyrics.

https://youtu.be/KskfpwXGcAE?si=cPgrlrrQ7eD_z4qG

Marking a new chapter for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, 'Gustaakh Ishq' is made under his banner, Stage5 Production. He produces the film alongside his brother, Dinesh Malhotra.

Directed by Vibhu Puri. 'Gustaakh Ishq' unfolds as a "poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab."

The teaser for the film was unveiled in August this year, giving a glimpse of Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq."

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more layers to the narrative.

Speaking about the film, Vijay told ANI, "I'm very excited. It's a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story."

Earlier, the makers unveiled two songs, including 'Ul Jalool Ishq' and 'Aap Is Dhoop'.

'Gustaakh Ishq' will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

