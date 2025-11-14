Vijay Varma Brings Drama and Charm as He Gears Up for Gustaakh Ishq

Vijay Varma, known for his sharp performances and effortless charisma, just gave fans a delightful glimpse of his playful side. The actor, who’s all set for the release of his next film Gustaakh Ishq, shared a playful video that perfectly blends wit, fashion, and drama, proving yet again that he knows how to keep his audience hooked both on and off screen.

Sharing the clip, Vijay captioned it, "Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki @manishmalhotra05 🌿 Gustaakh Ishq casually taking over @manishmalhotraworld headquarters 👻". The video shows him channeling his dramatic best, effortlessly merging humor and style, a combination that only Vijay can pull off with such ease.

Gustaakh Ishq marks a defining moment in Vijay Varma’s journey as he steps into the shoes of a romantic lead for the first time, and is in his “lover boy era.” After years of portraying intense, complex, and layered roles in projects like Darlings, Dahaad, and Mirzapur, the actor is now ready to embrace a refreshing new avatar, that of a lover boy. Fans and audiences alike are eagerly waiting to witness this transformation, as Vijay brings his signature charm to the big screen in a genre he’s never explored before.

At the trailer launch of Gustaakh Ishq, when Vijay was asked about playing a lover boy for the first time, he shared, “After Darlings and Dahaad, I’d been doing very intense, sometimes dark roles. I needed some relief, a breather. When this script came to me, I thought, ‘This is full of small, delicate moments… sweet like honey.’ I honestly wondered how this script found its way to me,” he laughed.