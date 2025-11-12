Vijay Varma Brings Style to the Studio as He Dubs for Gustaakh Ishq

Trust Vijay Varma to make even dubbing look like a runway moment! Vijay Varma has always known how to make a statement, whether it’s with his performances or his impeccable fashion sense. The actor, who continues to redefine versatility in Indian cinema, recently dropped pictures from his dubbing session for Gustaakh Ishq, and fans can’t get enough of his effortless blend of work and style.

The actor recently shared pictures from the dubbing studio, and captioned it “Jab producer @manishmalhotra05 ho.. toh dubbing bhi designer kapdon mein hoti hai 🤷🏻‍♂️

Dripped in MM couture for gustaakh ishq dub Gustaakh Ishq aa rahi hai 28 nov ko❤️” Dressed head-to-toe in Manish Malhotra couture, Vijay was seen effortlessly blending work with style as he prepped for his upcoming romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq. The post instantly won hearts online for his signature wit and understated charm.

Known for his bold, experimental style and sharp sartorial choices, Vijay has often turned heads with his red-carpet looks and outings, this latest post just reaffirms why he’s considered one of the most fashion-forward men in the industry. But it’s not just the fashion that has fans talking. Gustaakh Ishq marks a special milestone in Vijay’s journey as he steps into the shoes of a romantic lead for the first time. After years of playing intense, complex, and layered characters, audiences are eagerly waiting to see him in this refreshing lover boy avatar.

With the film being produced by Manish Malhotra and set to release on November 28, 2025, the anticipation around Gustaakh Ishq continues to soar. From his stylish dubbing room moments to the promise of old-school romance on screen, Vijay Varma seems all set to charm audiences in a whole new way, this time, not just with his depth, but with his heart.