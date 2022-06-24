Vijay Varma commences shooting for 'Mirzapur' Season 3

Actor Vijay Varma, who recently wrapped the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X', has now commenced filming for season 3 of 'Mirzapur'.

Vijay took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared a Story featuring the show's theme song in the background.

In the video from the sets, he was seen getting out of his car as the camera focuses on the label pasted on his vanity van.

It read, 'Bharat/Shatrughan Tyagi', leaving fans curious about whether Bade Tyagi or Chote Tyagi will return in 'Mirzapur' season 3.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the previous season of 'Mirzapur' had taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

With an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang, 'Mirzapur' season 2 continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who previously wrapped 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt this year, had also wrapped 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday. Apart from these, he also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled project in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

