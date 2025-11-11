Vijay Varma Opens Up on His Bond With His Mom and Sister; Says, “…That Stigma Was Thrown Out as a Kid Itself”

Vijay Varma, known today for his remarkable range across films and web series, revealed a deeply personal chapter from his early journey, one that beautifully captures his family man side. During a recent conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Vijay shared a heartwarming memory about his bond with his mother and sister, reflecting the love and comfort that shaped his ease with self-expression and confidence in who he is. The Gustaakh Ishq actor spoke about growing up as the youngest of three siblings and how his early bond with his mother and sister shaped his understanding of self-expression and identity.

Vijay recalled, “I’m the youngest in the family, we are three siblings. Older sister, then brother, then me. My sister and I are very close. And my mom and my sister are besties. My sister always wanted to have another sister to play gudiya (dolls) with… but my mom was too busy for that. So sometimes when they were getting ready, they’d make me wear girls’ clothes, put nail paint on me, that was their entertainment. But somehow, I felt loved and enjoyed it. So I think that stigma was thrown out as a kid itself. I never felt like this could question my masculinity in any way.”

The anecdote reveals a tender, unfiltered side of Vijay, one rooted in warmth, acceptance, and emotional honesty. It also mirrors how his upbringing instilled in him a quiet confidence and openness that later translated into his craft. From being “the little brother who got painted nails” to now being celebrated for breaking stereotypes on screen, Vijay’s story is a full-circle moment. With Gustaakh Ishq releasing on November 28, 2025, and multiple projects including Matka King on the horizon, it’s clear that behind the nuanced performer the audience sees, there’s also a son and a brother, deeply connected to where it all began.