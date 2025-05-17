Vijay Varma reveals he secretly applied in FTII

Mumbai, May 17 Actor Vijay Varma shared that he had applied to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) without telling his parents and revealed that they were not that happy about it at that time.

Vijay featured on Farah Khan’s Youtube channel, where they spoke about his new house and joining the film industry.

Farah asked Vijay if he came on his own from Hyderabad, to which the actor said:I” came on my own. Actually I ran away from home.”

He said he had a “great plan” in “place” before he ran away.

“Usually people run away from home and then figure out what to do. I did an FTII in a film school. Of course I am an FTII. I applied there secretly, I got selected. I have also secretly collected money from friends. When I got the seat, after that I ran away from home.”

Farah questioned his parents' reaction, to which he said: “No, they were not good. My father was not good.”

He added that his father does business and that now his parents are very happy with his decision.

Vijay then went on to talk about his new home and shared that acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is his neighbour.

“First few years I was just moving from one house to another. So my family is from Hyderabad. I went to Pune to study. Then I came to Bombay to become an actor.”

Asked if he tried doing a film in the South, Vijay said: “I did a Telugu film after many years.”

Before gaining the spotlight, he featured in the crime drama film Pink in 2016. He gained prominence with his role in the 2019 film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Vijay, who has worked in acclaimed projects such as “Mirzapur”, “Dahaad”, “Darlings”, “Kaalkoot”, “Jaane Jaan” and the series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor