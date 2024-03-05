Vijay Varma says 'Murder Mubarak' role gave him a break from bad boy roles

Mumbai, March 5 Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for his upcoming project 'Murder Mubarak', has shared that his role of a lawyer in 'Murder Mubarak' gave him a break from his dark characters.

The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of 'Murder Mubarak', and offered insights into his role, shedding light on the complexities of his character, Akash Oberoi.

He told the media, "It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it's a mystery, I won't reveal much."

Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi's persona, revealing, "But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that's all I know. He has a love and hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now."

Vijay's portrayal of Akash Oberoi promises to be a departure from his previous roles.

Meanwhile, the actor also has 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' in the pipeline.

