Vijay Varma shares exclusive moments with Kareena Kapoor Khan from ‘Jaane Jaan’ shoot

Mumbai, Sep 21 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’, turned 44 on Saturday, and the B-town is lining up to wish the star on her birthday.

Actor Vijay Varma, who shared the screen with Kareena in the streaming thriller movie ‘Jaane Jaan’, took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared a clip from the making of the film.

The Instagram Reel shows Kareena lip-syncing to the song ‘Aa Jaane Jaan’ in a club. Kareena starts off slow but soon grooves to perfection before Vijay joins her in the frame making up for a terrific duo.

Wishing the actress on her birthday, Vijay wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Diva @kareenakapoorkhan Here’s a fun bts of me dancing (read attempt at dancing) on her finger tips #jaanejaan #mainapnifavouritehoon”.

‘Jaane Jaan’, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh of ‘Kahaani’ fame, is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The film was produced under the banner 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. It was released last year on the occasion of Kareena’s birthday on streaming giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vijay can be seen in the recently released streaming series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ in which he essays the role of Captain Sharan, a commercial pilot.

The series, which received flak on social media for not explicitly stating the names of the terrorists, is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999 by 5 members of the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. The series is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and is available to stream on Netflix.

