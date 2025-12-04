Vijay Varma Shares Heartwarming BTS Moments From Gustaakh Ishq, Says “Ustaad, Shagird aur Humari Aziz Film”

Vijay Varma has treated fans to a beautiful set of behind-the-scenes images from Gustaakh Ishq. The photos offer a tender peek into the world of the film, capturing his effortless camaraderie with Naseeruddin Shah, along with glimpses of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi on set.

He captioned the photos simply yet meaningfully and wrote, “Ustaad, Shagird aur humari Aziz film Gustaakh Ishq❤️.” In the pictures, Vijay is seen alongside Naseeruddin Shah, sharing an easy, affectionate warmth that mirrors their mentor–student dynamic in the film. Wrapped in classic winter layers and earthy tones, the two actors look completely immersed in their characters as they shoot in sunlit locations. Their chemistry, both on and off camera, has become one of the most cherished parts of Gustaakh Ishq.

The album also includes moments with Sharib Hashmi and Fatima Sana Shaikh offering a fuller view of the film’s ensemble. With Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay Varma officially stepped into his long-awaited lover-boy era, something that fans had been hoping to see for years. The film allowed him to explore soft romance, poetic vulnerability and a distinct emotional texture unlike anything he’s done before. Audiences and critics alike have praised him for delivering a nuanced, heartfelt performance, especially celebrating his refined Urdu dialogue delivery, which has become one of the film’s standout elements.

These BTS images not only reflect the soul of the movie but also the artistic high Vijay is currently experiencing, a phase where his craft, charm and onscreen tenderness are earning him immense love. Up next, Vijay will be seen in Matka King, followed by his project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He is also set to begin shooting for a new, yet-to-be-announced project in the first week of December.