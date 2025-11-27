Vijay Varma Shares Heartwarming Sketch of Naseeruddin Shah From the Sets of Gustaakh Ishq

Vijay Varma, one of the most exciting actors of his generation, is stepping into a new romantic chapter with Gustaakh Ishq, that marks his full-fledged lover-boy era, which fans have been eagerly waiting to see him embrace on screen. Now, he gave fans a glimpse into one of the most special relationships he has built in his career, with veteran legend Naseeruddin Shah. The actor shared a series of photos on social media, including a sketch he made of Naseer saab between takes and the internet is calling it the most wholesome flex ever.

In the images, Naseeruddin Shah is seen seated on set, wrapped in an intricately patterned shawl. Another picture reveals a hand-drawn sketch of him which the legend himself signed in Urdu. Vijay’s caption only deepened the charm of the heartfelt moment as he wrote, “When you do the gustaakhi to turn your role-model into your model as well 🤓 Blessed to be working with the legend @naseeruddin49 Saab and learning from him. My most cherished onscreen relationship yet❤ I made a sketch of him between takes (slide3) and he signed it in Urdu. Show me a bigger flex😎 Gustaakh Ishq releases tomo. Dekhiye zarur❤️”

For fans who’ve followed Vijay’s journey, this isn’t just a sweet behind-the-scenes update but it’s a full-circle moment. Vijay has often spoken about being an FTII fanboy who once stood outside Naseeruddin Shah’s lectures for hours, hoping to be taught by him. And now, years later, he finds himself not just acting alongside the legend he calls a “cinema god,” but becoming part of the creative space he once dreamt of entering.

The actor’s long-awaited romantic avatar and his powerhouse collaboration with Naseeruddin Shah, has fans buzzing with excitement. With glimpses like these from set, it’s clear the magic is happening both on and off camera. And honestly, we cannot wait to see it unfold on screen.