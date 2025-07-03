Vijay Varma Spotted at Airport in Dashing New Look as He Heads to Sri Lanka for Shoot of New Project

Vijay Varma continues to surprise both audiences and critics with his unpredictable choices and power-packed performances. Whether it’s intense roles that leave a lasting impression or his effortlessly cool presence off-screen, Vijay has carved a space in Indian cinema that few can claim. With every project, he proves he’s not just a performer but a phenomenon in the making.

Today, the actor was spotted at the airport, heading to Sri Lanka to begin the next schedule of his upcoming project. What instantly grabbed attention was his new look—dapper, clean-shaven, and radiating charm. Dressed in a relaxed, stylish ensemble, Vijay exuded understated confidence as he made his way through the terminal. Known for switching up his style based on the character he’s playing, this airport sighting has fans wondering what’s next from the chameleon performer.

Vijay Varma’s slate ahead looks equally promising. He will soon be seen in Matka King, a gripping series set in the gambling world of 1960s Mumbai. He also headlines Gustaakh Ishq, which is expected to showcase a softer, romantic shade of the actor. Adding to the anticipation is his yet-untitled film with acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, a collaboration that already has cinephiles curious. With back-to-back shoots, a fresh new look, and projects that span across genres, Vijay Varma is clearly on a roll—and there’s no stopping him anytime soon.