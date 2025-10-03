Vijay Varma Unrecognizable After Gaining 8 Kilos for his Role In Matka King: Reports

When it comes to bringing authenticity to his characters, Vijay Varma has always gone the extra mile. Over the years, he has earned a name for himself as one of the most exciting and versatile performers in Indian cinema, moving seamlessly between dark, layered characters and relatable, everyday men. Whether it was his impactful performance in Darlings, his intense portrayal in She, or his hard-hitting act in Kaalkoot, Vijay has consistently proven that he can completely immerse himself into the roles he takes on.

Now, with his upcoming series Matka King, the actor seems to have raised the bar yet again. The project, which delves into the world of the underground betting business, is expected to present Vijay in an avatar that is both authentic and compelling. And the actor has made sure his preparation matches the depth of the role. According to a source close to the development, “Vijay went the extra mile for Matka King. He even gained about 8 kilos, as he believed having a slight pot belly would make his portrayal more authentic and create the true impression of a “Matka” King.”While Matka King promises to showcase Vijay in a gritty, layered role, the actor is also set to surprise fans with a completely different shade of his craft. For the very first time, he will be seen headlining a romantic drama titled Gustaakh Ishq, where he steps into the world of love and emotions, marking his first time as a lead in the romance genre.