Vijay Varma wraps up shoot for crime drama 'Matka King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : The upcoming crime drama series 'Matka King,' which stars actor Vijay Varma, has officially wrapped up its shoot.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account to update fans with a picture of a special matka-shaped cake. The image was accompanied by a short and simple caption that read, "Matka King Wrapped!"

Earlier, while speaking toat Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay shared an update on Matka King, saying, "I am in the process of wrapping up Matka King. It's another one of those larger-than-life epic stories about a man who found a loophole in the system and made the most of it."

Directed by renowned filmmaker Nagaraj Manjule, famous for his acclaimed works like Sairat and Fandry, the series delves into the intriguing world of Matka gambling that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The official synopsis of Matka King reads, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader, who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game called 'Matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a territory previously reserved for the rich and elite."

The Prime Video series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen in Gustaakh Ishq. The romantic drama, which stars Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was earlier titled 'Ul Jalool Ishq.' Directed by Vibhu Puri, who previously made Hawaizaada, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

