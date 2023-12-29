Vijayakanth’s last rites to be performed today at DMDK office

Late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijayakanth's final rites will be held with full state honours at the party office in Koyambedu, Tamil Nadu, on December 29, at precisely 4:45 pm. The actor-politician and DMDK founder passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

In a statement, MIOT International Hospital said Vijayakanth was admitted for pneumonia on December 26. “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” the hospital said.The DMDK said the actor-turned-politician had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin were among a string of leaders to condole the death.Popularly known as ‘Captain’ after he performed the role of an IFS officer in the 1991 blockbuster Tamil movie ‘Captain Prabhakaran’, Vijayakanth was not in good health since 2016, leading him to stay away from party affairs. He was last spotted at the DMDK’s general council meeting on December 14, when his wife V Premalatha, was elected as party chief.Vijayakanth was hailed by the Tamil film world and fans alike for over two decades.