Vijay's fans celebrate release of his film 'Leo' in full swing

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 : As Vijay-starrer 'Leo' hit theatres today, there is excitement among his fans, and they are celebrating it in full swing.

Several videos are going viral on social media showcasing the enthusiasm among his fans.

Fans can be seen dancing, bursting crackers and taking out motorbike rallies with Vijay's posters.

They celebrated the release of the Vijay-starrer film outside the theatres and the visuals show how elated they are watching the movie.

Many places down South even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about 'Thalapathi' Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from passing orders.

