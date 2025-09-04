"Vijeyta" teaser highlights real-life story of Dr. Agarwal, filled with resilience and struggle

Mumbai Sep 4 The official teaser of Vijeyta has been released, and it is creating buzz. Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia and produced by Dr Rajesh K. Agarwal under the banner of RKG Movies, the film is set to bring alive one of the most inspiring real-life journeys ever told in Indian cinema.

Talking about the teaser, it opens with raw, emotional visuals of a young man working tirelessly in a modest setting, symbolising his humble beginnings. The mood shifts as quick flashes of betrayal, rivalry, and looming threats from the underworld play across the screen, hinting at the turbulent challenges that lie ahead. The protagonist’s transformation is powerfully depicted, from a struggling youth fighting to make ends meet to a determined entrepreneur rising above adversity. The teaser crescendos with a shot of the central character standing tall before a roaring crowd, underscoring the film’s tagline: “Zero to Hero: A Real Life Journey”.

The film, which stars Ravi Bhatia in a lead role, is supported by Gyan Prakash, Bharati Awasthi, Diksha Thakur, Goodan Kumar, Pretty Aggarwal, and others. Written by acclaimed lyricist and storyteller Sandeep Nath, the narrative blends personal triumphs with larger-than-life challenges, reflecting the true story of Dr Rajesh K. Agarwal.

Speaking about the film, director Rajiv S. Ruia said, “The teaser is only a glimpse of what audiences can expect. Vijeyta is an emotional and inspirational saga, a story of rising above fear, loss, and corruption to stand as a beacon of hope. Dr. Agarwal’s journey is cinematic in every sense.” The teaser’s visual palette, a mix of sepia tones for the past, stark contrasts for moments of conflict, and larger-than-life wide shots for triumph, has been particularly praised by film critics and fans online. It sets the stage for what promises to be a moving, motivational, and visually compelling narrative.

For the uninitiated, Dr Agarwal, on whose life the movie has been made, was born into a middle-class Kolkata family, where he began as a teenage labourer to support his father’s small hosiery business. From packaging nylon undergarments in the 1970s to building a flourishing garment empire, his story is that of sheer perseverance. His leap into the world of sustainable metal recycling later saw him establish RKG International FZC, now a global giant with operations in 33 countries.

Dr. Agarwal is known not only as a business leader but also as a philanthropist championing education, healthcare, and environmental causes. Slated to release on 19th September 2025, Vijeyta is already being hailed as a film to watch out for, with its powerful mix of realism, drama, and hope.

