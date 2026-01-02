Vikas Khanna raises concern over potential health risk at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jan 2 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who returned to Mumbai to resume shooting for the upcoming season of ‘MasterChef India’, has expressed his concerns with Mumbai airport. On Friday, he took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the carpet at the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

He said that the carpet poses health risks to people with respiratory problems. However, he also praised the airport administration for the maintenance, saying removing the carpet will take the airport a step closer to perfection.

He “Though I feel that MUMBAI AIRPORT is super efficient….. I STRONGLY request the administration to remove this carpet. It is beyond cleaning. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchial issues, this could be fatal.” His message struck a chord online, highlighting the importance of accessibility, cleanliness, and health-first infrastructure in public spaces”.

Vikas is known for using his voice beyond the kitchen. His note reflects the same empathy and responsibility that define his journey on MasterChef India, a platform that celebrates progress, inclusivity, and care.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of ‘MasterChef India’ sees the father–daughter duo Venu and Avni Sharma stepping on to the MasterChef stage carrying a unique cultural blend.

Avni answered with clarity and conviction, “When you go to a restaurant and open the menu, you will find North Indian cuisine, South Indian, Chinese, and Italian. You must have heard all this, but I have a small dream about our community's cuisine, like Karada cuisine. I want to see a restaurant's menu in the wing. So this platform is very important to me”.

When Chef Vikas followed up by asking what she would name such a space, Avni replied, “Maybe Karada Spice Box”, Visibly moved, Chef Vikas concluded warmly, “I am in love with this”.

Reflecting on their journey, Chef Vikas said, “Most of my life I have spent in countries abroad, the identity of food is not just my representation but it also represents my ancestors as well”.

‘MasterChef India’ is set to premiere on January 5 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

