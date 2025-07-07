Vikas Khanna recalls adding an Indian touch to Priyanka Chopra’s dining experience in New York

Mumbai, July 7 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna revealed how he gave Priyanka Chopra a warm and heartfelt welcome during her recent visit to his New York restaurant, Bungalow.

In his recent post, he recalled how he added a special Indian touch to give Priyanka a memorable dining experience by filling the space with the soothing scent of mogra flowers. Sharing a couple of photos from the evening on Instagram, Khanna wrote, “When Priyanka comes to dine at Bungalow, I always feel the need to do something more….that takes her home. Today, it was the scent of mogra flowers. Soft. Familiar. Sacred. Like a memory you can breathe. No one represents us better on the global stage. And we are soooo proud of our Desi Girl. And yet—she always carries India in her heart.”

The first image shows the actress’ table beautifully decorated with mogra flowers. One photo captures PeeCee smiling as she poses with the restaurant team.

Earlier, Vikas Khanna had shared a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s visit to his restaurant, which was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers. The video also showed Vikas tying sambalpuri handkerchiefs on Priyanka’s wrists.

The chef had captioned the post, “Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day. “They say, no one even notices…” I always smile and reply: It’s not just for the ones walking in. It’s for the ones watching over us from above. Today I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Thank you @priyankachopra @anjula_acharia for making Bungalow so auspicious today. Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra visited Chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant with her friends and daughter, Malti Marie.

The 'Baywatch' actress had previously dined in Khanna’s restaurant in December 2024, accompanied by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their friends. Following the visit, she took to Instagram to thank the team, writing, “Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home.”

