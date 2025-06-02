Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

Mumbai, June 2 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing on the concepts of impermanence and rebirth.

Through the symbolism of prayer flags and teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, Khanna highlighted how Hindu philosophy embraces the natural cycle of endings and new beginnings—encouraging everyone to trust the process of change and celebrate life in every moment. On Monday, the chef took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of flowers alongside a note where he uses the image of prayer flags fluttering and gradually fading away to symbolize the concept of impermanence—the idea that everything in life is temporary and constantly changing. Vikas mentioned that watching the flags slowly fray isn’t a sign of decay or loss for him, but rather a symbol of trust in life’s natural cycles.

Vikas Khanna wrote, “Last week, we adorned Bungalow with prayer flags. I also have them across my terrace — and what moves me most is watching them slowly fade, fray, and disappear. That slow dissolving… is not decay. It is trust. Trust in impermanence. Everything ends. Yes — one day there will be the last Ganga jal ceremony, the last festival celebrated, the last dish cooked, the last flower placed, the last incense lit, or the final candle for a birthday.”

“But Hinduism, in its quiet wisdom, teaches that what ends here…rises again — in another form, another place, another moment in time. Until then, we stay. We serve. We celebrate — fully, gratefully — in this form, in this breath. “Jātasya hi dhruvo mṛityur, dhruvaṁ janma mṛitasya cha” For one who is born, death is certain; and for one who dies, birth is certain.— Bhagavad Gita 2.27,” he added.

For the unversed, Vikas Khanna is an Indian-American Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author, and filmmaker. He has been a judge on "MasterChef India" since the show’s inception.

