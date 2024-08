Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bangalow earns three-star rating from The New York Times

Washington, DC [US], August 28 : Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant 'Bungalow' recently received a three-star rating from The New York Times. It is after "almost 25 years," that an Indian restaurant has achieved such a rating.

Earlier this month, the Michelin-starred chef, who represents Indian cuisine on the global stage, shared a video on social media to thank everyone for their support.

In the video posted on Instagram, Khanna said, "We just received the New York Times review for Bungalow, and we received three stars. After almost 25 years, an Indian restaurant received three stars. Thank you everyone for believing in us and supporting us and standing in the line in the rains and constantly trying to book the restaurant, bringing your parents, your grandparents, or making Bungalow a sacred space for our culture and for our cuisine. I owe it all to you. Thank you."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8V60ClNNb5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bungalow, which draws inspiration from social clubs that once served British-influenced cuisine, offers a menu that is unmistakably Indian, featuring dishes from Kashmir in the north to Kerala in the south.

Vikas Khanna's culinary journey is truly inspiring. From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to becoming a chef who introduced Indian cuisine to the United States and cooked for people like Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Dalai Lama, Khanna has reached several milestones in the world of cooking.

