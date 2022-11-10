'Vikings' star Travis Fimmel boards 'Dune: The Sisterhood'

Hollywood star Travis Fimmel, known for his roles in 'Warcraft', 'Vikings', and 'Raised by Wolves', has joined the prequel series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' at HBO Max.

Based on the Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson novel 'Sisterhood of Dune,' the television series takes place 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune.' The drama "follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they battle forces that threaten the destiny of humanity and found the famous sect known as the Bene Gesserit," according to the official logline quoted by Variety.

As per the report of Variety, Fimmel will star as Desmond Hart, described as "a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood."

The cast also features Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea in addition to Watson, Henderson, and Fimmel.

Fimmel also starred in the science fiction drama 'Raised by Wolves,' making this his second HBO Max series. He gained fame as the lead character in the History Channel television series 'Vikings' from 2013 to 2017. Additionally, he starred in the film 'Warcraft,' made by the same production company as 'Dune,' Legendary.

According to Variety, Diane Ademu-John is the show's creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer. Co-showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker is involved. The first episode's executive producer and director will be Johan Renck. For the Frank Herbert estate, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins serve as executive producers alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert. Co-producing is Anderson's role. HBO Max and Legendary TV jointly produce the show.

In October 2021, Legendary's 'Dune' movie revival made its debut in theatres and on HBO Max. It brought in just over $400 million globally. A November 2023 release date is anticipated for the sequel, which is now in production. Both films' screenplays were written by Spaihts and Villeneuve, who also serves as the film's director.

( With inputs from ANI )

