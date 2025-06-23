Vikkas Manaktala on ‘Special Ops 2’: Preparation wasn't just about physical training

Mumbai, June 23 Actor Vikkas Manaktala, who is making his OTT debut with ‘Special Ops 2’, said that preparing for the role went beyond intense physical training as it required a deep understanding of the mental strength and emotional strain of being a special agent.

The actor, who first appeared in the television show in the popular show 'Left Right Left' in 2006, said: "For 'Special Ops 2', the preparation wasn't just about physical training, though that was rigorous."

"It was about delving deep into the psyche of a special agent like understanding the immense mental fortitude, the split-second decision making, and the emotional toll of such a demanding life.”

Hailing filmmaker Neera Pandey as a genius at work, Vikas added: “That made it easy for me to flow and give my best. We have worked hard to bring that authenticity to the screen. It's a role that demands absolute commitment, and we gave it our all. With gratitude in my heart, I am embracing all the love coming my way.”

Apart from Vikkas, 'Special Ops 2' stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria amongst other actors. The show will start streaming from July 11.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

Vikas started as a ramp model. Later, he joined television in 2006 portraying Cadet Amardeep "Amar" Huda in Left Right Left until 2008.

After a five-year break, he made his comeback in 2013 with Main Naa Bhoolungi opposite Aishwarya Sakhuja. In 2016, he acted as Neel Sharma in Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

He then appeared in Ghulaam alongside Param Singh and Niti Taylor. Then he portrayed Gangadhar Rao in historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani and Balveer in Laal Ishq opposite wife Gunjan Walia. In 2022, the actor entered the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

