Vikram Bhatt on Vertical OTT app Rocket Reels: 'It's a complete shift in how stories are told'

Mumbai, Aug 24 Rocket Reels, India’s first vertical OTT platform, has been officially launched. The platform got a soft launch on August 1 with the release of 15 original series, and within just weeks, it managed to clock an impressive 3.5 lakh+ downloads across Android and iOS.

Rocket Reels was officially launched on August 21, followed by a celebratory gala, marking the birthday of its visionary founder, Mr. Kranti Shanbhag.

The evening was graced by Divya Agarwal, Arti Singh, Kriti Chaudhary, Navpreet Kaur, Kangana Sharma, Priyanka Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Vikas Verma, Riva Arora, Dipak, Chauhan, Prashant Virendra Sharma, and Sachin Shroff, along with several others.

Vikram Bhatt, Director & Creative Force behind the OTT platform, said that the vertical format is not just a change in screen orientation, but a complete shift in how stories are told.

"With Rocket Reels, we’re experimenting with immersive, fast-paced narratives that keep audiences hooked from the first frame. The upcoming shows, including ‘Betrayal’ and ‘Zamanat’, are designed to push the boundaries of short-form storytelling", the 'Raaz' maker shared.

Kranti Shanbhag, Founder, Rocket Reels, added: “Rocket Reels was born out of a vision to create entertainment that matches today’s lifestyle; fast, mobile-first, and globally accessible. We wanted to give audiences stories they can carry in their pocket, whether it’s an intense thriller, a heartwarming romance, or a high-energy reality show. Rocket Reels is more than just an OTT platform; it’s the next big step in how we consume stories.”

Rocket Reels will carry content available in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati. Extending its reach far beyond the Indian borders, the platform will be accessible in India, the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa.

Rocket Reels will enjoy a wide variety of stories spanning a range of genres from thrillers, romance, and crime, to mystery, sci-fi, horror, and comedy.

