Vikram Bhatt says 'grief is cyclic in nature' as he remembers his late mother Varsha Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 7 Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time now.

Vikram mourned the loss of his mother by sharing a heartbreaking note on his official Instagram handle.

The 'Raaz' maker penned on the photo-sharing app: "My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now(sic)."

"Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all," he added.

Praying for his mother's eternal peace, Vikram shared: "My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me. And here is my prayer for her as she finds a place with the source.

Tvameva Mata

Cha Pita Tvameva

Tvameva Bandhushcha

Sakha Tvameva

Tvameva Vidya

Dravinam Tvameva

Tvameva Sarvam

Mama Deva Deva

If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti."

For those who do not know, Varsha was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, who has been a part of popular movies such as "Umrao Jaan", "Sadak", "Agneepath", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Masoom", "Arth", "Aashiqui, and "Raaz", to name just a few.

