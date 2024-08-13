Vikram Bhatt to direct ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, ‘Viraat’ and ‘Rann’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to direct the historical "Rann," the wildlife thriller "Viraat,” and the romantic drama “Tumko Meri Kasam.”

“Tumko Meri Kasam” stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh. The film traces the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the nationwide chain of fertility clinics - Indira IVF.

“Tu Meri Poori Kahani”, which is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Suhrita Das, will tell the story of a young star who, consumed by fame, discovers through true love that chasing adulation can leave one empty and forlorn.

Then there is the wildlife thriller “Viraat” by Vikram, which is set in 1911. It will showcase the story based in a forested area in North India, where the British want to bring down a temple of Maa Sherawali to make a railroad. However, the story takes a turn, when Viraat, a tiger, stands firm against the evil designs and to protect nature.

Vikram is all set to make a period drama with “Rann” set in 1669 and will showcase the story of Mewar’s Maharana Rana Raj Singh who opposed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's policy of imposing the jizya tax.

The filmmaker is best known for directing the “Raaz” film franchise, a horror series produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. He has also helmed the Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer "Ghulam," which was released in 1998.

Vikram was the chief assistant to Mukul Anand, who helped him start his career when he was 14 with the film “Kanoon Kya Karega”, on the sets of “Agneepath.” His started his journey as a filmmaker with “Jaanam” and has helmed several films such as “Fareb”, “Kasoor”, “Awara Paagal Deewana”, “”Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage”, “Deewane Huye Paagal”, “Shaapit” and “Ankahee” to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor