Vikram Gokhale slips into coma, actor put on ventilator support

Actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the hospital since Wednesday and is currently in very critical condition. The actor's family friend, Rajesh Damle, told the news agency ANI that he has suffered multiple organ failures and the doctors are trying their best.Earlier, his daughter also confirmed that Vikram Gokhale is critical and on life support.

Vrushali Gokhale, the wife of Vikram Gokhale has refuted reports of her husband's death. As per a new report, Vrushali said that Vikram 'slipped into coma' on yesterday. Speaking with Times of India, Vrushali said, "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure.

Vikram Gokhale, during his extensive career, featured in Marathi as well as Hindi films, including Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, co-starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the recent years, he starred in films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he also starred in several TV shows. Vikram Gokhale made his film debut in 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan's film Parwana. In the year 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. He also forayed into direction with the Marathi film Aaghaat.