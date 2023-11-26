"Vikram Gokhle will be fondly remembered": CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : On the first death anniversary of late actor Vikram Gokhle, the Government of Maharashtra, at the behest of the Cine and Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust, has named the road adjacent to CINTAA Tower as Natashreshtha Vikram Gokhle Marg in memory of the late actor.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg on the death anniversary of the late actor.

Actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Manoj Joshi also joined him at the ceremony.

Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhle also attended the event.

General Secretary of CINTAA Amit Behl said, "Vikram Gokhle was the President of CINTAA from 2017 to 2022. During his tenure, he tirelessly worked for the welfare of CINTAA artists. He also donated one acre of land to CINTAA. He also donated one acre of land to the Marathi film industry and The CINTAA. He will be fondly remembered for his empowering histrionics and his humanitarian initiatives alike. This is just our humble contribution to keep the flame of humanity alive in the name of this immortal actor."

At the event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Vikram has served this area. Taking inspiration from him many people are going to do the same service in future. It is a good start that this good building is being built here. This is taking the way forward. It is a very beautiful cooperation to get the name of Vikram in a way that we are on the right path. Every person coming here will feel that I am on the right path."

At the event Anupam Kher said, "It is not important to be a popular actor, but it is important to be a great actor. There are stable artists, who get work every day. There are some who get it once in a week, once in a month, several times in three months. Johnny Lever was saying that lyricists and musicians get a royalty. If something happens in a legal manner that when those artists are brought back into films, they also get royalty, then their life will become a little easier."

Dr. Bharati Lavekar, MLA from Versova, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Parashar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Preeti Sapru, Manoj Joshi Darshan Jariwalla, Amit Behl, Tinaa Ghaai, Ayub Khan, Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, Ravi Jhankal, Abhay Bhargava, Sanjay Bhatia, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Soumya Tandon also attended the event.

Last month, the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), the film industry's artists' body, opened the tower on the occasion of Vijayadashami, with legendary actor Asha Parekh.

Notably, Vikram Gokhale passed away on 26 November 2022 after multi-organ failure. He was 77. Gokhale excelled in roles across genres over the course of his five-decade big-screen career. Be it comedies, dramas or films portraying social issues, he left an indelible mark on audiences with his dazzling screen performances.

As a character actor, he portrayed a wide array of roles, including that of a doctor, father, businessman and police officer. He even stood out with his portrayal of negative roles. Through the course of his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films. He made his film debut in 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Parwana'. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'.

Born in Pune on November 14, 1945, the veteran actor came from a family where acting ran in their blood.

He was the son of Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi theatre and film performer and his great-grandmother, Durgabai Kamat, was the first female actor on the Indian screen. His grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale was the first female child actor in Indian cinema.

Gokhale made his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Aaghaat' in 2010. In 2013, he won the 60th National Film Award for Best Actor for his Marathi film 'Anumati.'

