Vikram Singh Chauhan reveals playing an Army Officer in 'Sena' brought him closer to his father

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan plays Captain Kartik Sharma in Amazon MX Player’s "Sena – Guardians of Nation", made under the direction of Abhinav Anand.

However, Vikram had not initially gone to audition for the role of Kartik, but for the Mrityunjay character.

"But then I was offered Kartik Sharma’s audition script. After a few reading sessions, I got locked for the role," he disclosed.

While preparing for the part, his focus was to replicate the real-life fitness of soldiers. “The idea wasn’t to look huge but to have the kind of fitness soldiers actually have — agile, quick, and ready for action. I already had a fair bit of experience with action scenes, so I focused on improving my agility rather than bulking up,” Vikram added.

Vikram disclosed that "Sena" even brought him closer to his father.

“We rarely called each other directly. It was always through my mom — ‘Bete ka call aaya?’ But he’s the one who worries the most if I don’t call by the end of the day. Through this journey, I’ve started calling him directly, talking more, even giving him a hug without that hesitation,” the 'Mardaani 2' actor stated.

Along with the physical transformation, preparing mentally for the part turned out to be more challenging for Vikram: He said, “I started reading up on SSB exams, and with the study material the direction team gave me, I almost felt like I was preparing for them myself. Last I studied so much for my boards! That process helped me understand the mindset of aspirants. And when I put on the uniform, it gave me the spine of the character — that’s always the first thing I try to find in any role I play. Once that happened, the posture, the thoughts, even the smallest gestures started aligning with the soldier I was portraying.”

Calling the Sena team his “new family", Vikram shared that their bonding started even before going on the set — during the reading sessions.

