Vikramaditya Motwane to come up with 'Black Warrant' series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, best known for his projects 'Udaan', 'Lootera' and 'Ctrl', is now all set to come up with a series titled 'Black Warrant'.

It presents the series based on the dramatized book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

Set in the 1980s, Black Warrant is a fictionalised retelling of certain true events told from the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a timid rookie jailer at Tihar Jail, as he confronts the brutal realities, high-profile cases and complex power dynamics within Tihar's walls, as per the makers.

Excited about the project, Vikramaditya Motwane in a press note shared, "Black Warrant is a book that is raw, intense, and authentic and immediately demands to be brought to life. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence has been incredible, and I'm grateful to have had partners who have supported me and the team in telling this story the way it deserves to be told."

'Black Warrant' will be out on Netflix.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, added," "Black Warrant delves into the untold contemporary history of Tihar Jaila world rarely explored with such depth and authenticity. Collaborating with a visionary like Vikramaditya Motwane has brought a unique perspective, infusing the story with both nuance and realism. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this powerful and resonant tale with a global audience, offering a rare glimpse into a hidden world that leaves a lasting impact."

Cast of the project has not been announced yet.

