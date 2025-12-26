Vikrant Massey often referred to as the best actor of his generation, reigns supreme for masterfully bringing real-life icons to the screen. His National Award-winning turn as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail, a raw depiction of UPSC struggles and triumph cemented his reputation. Now, he will be seen embodying spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the political thriller "White", directed by Montoo Bassi.

Set for a 2026 worldwide release, White blends diplomacy, spirituality, and suspense. Massey's casting dazzles, as revealed by co-star Mexican actor Dario Yazbek in a recent interview. Dario, who shot intense scenes with Vikrant in India, was stunned by the resemblance. “When I worked with Vikrant, we did a lot of scenes together, and we were there working together for long hours. Then when I met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar in real life, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he looks like Vikrant,’" he laughed.

Praise poured in for Massey's depth. “Vikrant did an incredible job imitating not just Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar’s physicality and pattern of speech, but just the aura that he transmits. I was very impressed." Like his 12th Fail transformation by shedding weight and channeling Sharma's grit, Massey's preparation in White promises another immersive triumph. He captures not just looks, but essence. Massey's genius lies in authenticity, subtle mannerisms, emotional layers, and unyielding commitment. He elevates true stories into cinematic gold. White could be his next award magnet, proving why he's the best actor India has.