Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor Set to Light Up the Screen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Releasing in Cinemas on 11th July 2025

A wave of fresh romance is set to grace Bollywood with Zee Studios and Mini Films’ Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Starring the versatile Vikrant Massey and introducing the charming Shanaya Kapoor, this heartwarming love story promises to captivate audiences with its depth, emotion, and irresistible chemistry. Mark your calendars for 11th July 2025, as a new chapter of romance unfolds on the big screen.

In her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor steps into the spotlight opposite the supremely talented Vikrant Massey, known for his effortless performances and relatable charm. Together, they create an on-screen pairing that feels fresh, spirited, and impossible to look away from. Their natural connection and sparkling chemistry breathe life into a story that feels both timeless and new.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is more than just a love story. Woven with heartfelt emotions and a soul-stirring musical score by Vishal Mishra, it promises to touch hearts and leave audiences humming its melodies long after the credits roll. Every glance, every moment, every note is designed to make you believe in the magic of first love all over again.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor leading the way, this musical romance is ready to steal hearts when it releases in cinemas on 11th July 2025.