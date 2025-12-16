Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia Join Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar in Sajid Nadiadwal's O’Romeo directed by Vishal Bharadwaj?

The buzz surrounding O Romeo may currently be measured, yet the creative forces shaping the film position it as a project of significant note. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks his much-anticipated reunion with Shahid Kapoor, an actor who has consistently delivered some of his most compelling performances under Bhardwaj’s nuanced and distinctive direction. Their collaboration once again sets strong expectations for a narrative driven by depth, craft, and performance.

Further strengthening the film’s eclectic cast with the inclusion of Triptii Dimri and the legendary Nana Patekar, whose presence adds both freshness and gravitas to the ensemble. As per media reports, O Romeo will also feature a formidable supporting cast comprising Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, along with several other notable names, making it a truly ensemble-led project. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the esteemed banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is set to release on 13th February 2026 taregting the Valentine's Day release.