Vikrant Massey celebrates wife Sheetal Thakur's birthday with warm wishes, says "I love you more with every passing breath"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 12 : Actor Vikrant Massey has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to his wife, Sheetal Thakur, celebrating her presence in his life.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vikrant penned a special note which read, "To many more sunsets, travel, silly laughter-fits, food-comas, love, life & babies together @sheetalthakur. Thank you for coming into this world today & choosing me to share this beautiful thing called life with you. I love you more with every passing breath. Stay blessed. Happy Birthday!!!"

In his post, Vikrant also included stunning pictures from what appears to be their vacations in the mountains. The couple could be seen enjoying a beautiful view from the balcony.

Earlier this year, Vikrant and Sheetal celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The '12th Fail' actor took to his Instagram account to share a priceless picture featuring their son, Vardaan.

The picture showed the couple posing alongside their little one, flashing big smiles. Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Happy Wedding Anniversary Sheetu!!! (18/2/2022)."

Prior to that, the actor and his wife shared the first glimpse of their son, Vardaan, as they celebrated his first birthday. The couple, who have mostly kept their child away from the public eye, finally introduced him to the world with adorable pictures from the birthday bash.

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

